Nancyann Eldora “Nancy” (Kratzer) Hubler, 86, of Middleburg, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, while under hospice care at home. She was the daughter of the late Josephine Leona (Ruehl) Kratzer and Elmer Benjamin Kratzer who lived in Middleburg.
Nancy was born Nov. 21, 1936, in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. She was born in the farmhouse of her uncle, Samuel Alfred Kratzer. Josephine’s midwife for Nancy’s birthing was Kate Kratzer.
On Dec. 23, 1955, she married Francis Wakefield Hubler at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kratzerville.
Nancy and Francis were married 67 years before his death on Jan. 15, 2023.
Nancy attended two one room schools; Saurer’s school on West Ridge Road, Middleburg (now Dunkleberger’s garage) and Meiser school (located on the Middleburg Auction barn property) for sixth grade. When the country schools consolidated, they became the Middleburg Elementary and Middleburg High schools. Nancy graduated from high school on May 28, 1954.
After graduation she found seasonal work at “The Cannery” in Middleburg processing tomatoes. Permanent employment was gained at “Hunts” sewing factory in New Berlin until her second daughter, Leona, was born in 1959, after which Nancy became a full-time mother and housewife.
Nancy’s hobbies were reading, gardening, canning, cooking, sewing, crocheting, birds, and flowers.
She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kratzerville; but she attended Boyer Mennonite Church, Middleburg.
Nancy survived Bulbar Polio and Encephalitis together in 1949 and afterwards, she survived Scarlet Fever. Later in life, the polio made a “comeback” affecting her legs; but the affect did not make her unable to walk. Most recently, she survived skin cancer only to succumb to breast cancer. Nancy was a survivor!
She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Hubler of Middleburg and Leona (Hubler) and Michael Macomber of San Jacinto, Calif.; five grandchildren, Kaitlin (Macomber) and Brian Mathers, Maureen Macomber, Charlee (Macomber) and Travis Sheffler, Alexander (Marissa Sistos) Macomber and Jethro Macomber; three great-grandchildren, Greyson and Rowan Mathers, and Amara Macomber; a brother, Robert Carl Kratzer of Middleburg, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Mae Kratzer (1944); and two half brothers, Kenneth Ray Grant (1931) and Donald Eugene Malone (1977).
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Boyer Mennonite Church, 1472 W. Ridge Road, Middleburg, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Matthew Schrag officiating.
Burial will be private in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Kratzerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Nancy to Boyer Mennonite Church.
Arrangements by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.