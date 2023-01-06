Naomi C. Policka, 82, of Middleburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Jan. 9, 1940, in Spring Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Walter C. and Minnie (Clark) Wilt. On Dec. 16, 1967, she married Richard A. Policka who preceded her in death on March 20, 2021.
Naomi was an accomplished seamstress and worked for many years at Juniata Garment. She enjoyed sewing and found her greatest joy in her grand- and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons, Faron L. Rhoads and his fiance Terri, Dale A. (Carolyn) Rhoads, and Bradley E. (Joy) Rhoads; six grandchildren, Heather (Scott) Reigle, Kyle Rhoads, Faron (Leslie) Rhoads Jr., Patrick Rhoads, Brandy Rhoads, and Jenna Rhoads; three great-grandchildren, Emma and Charlie Reigle and Koda Rhoads; a sister, Eunice (Ron) Fassio; and a brother, Michael (Cheryl) Wilt.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Rosie Bingaman; and two brothers, Daniel and Darwin Wilt.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Paxtonville Cemetery with the Rev. Ryan Krauss officiating.
Contributions in Naomi’s memory may be made to the Reliance Hose company, 240 E. Main St., Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.