Naomi D. Mielke, 88, of Mount Carmel and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Aug. 5, 1930, in Trevorton, a daughter of the late John and Carrie (Rubendall) Goodman. On June 18, 1949, in St. Patrick Church, Trevorton, she married Francis T. “Jim” Mielke who preceded her in death on July 21, 2007.
Naomi was a lifelong resident of Trevorton. She attended the Trevorton school and worked as a seamstress for the former Jeff Manufacturing, Trevorton.
Naomi was a member of St. Patrick Church, Trevorton, and the Trevorton American Legion Ladies Auxilliary.
Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Linda and Randy Schreffler, of Dornsife, and De Bordner, of New Columbia; four grandchildren, Jason Schreffler and wife Amy, Justin Schreffler and wife DeAnna, Kelly Blake and husband Jay, and Seth Bordner and wife Michelle; four great-grandchildren, Ashley Schreffler, Abigail Blake, Rowan Bordner and Avery Bordner; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at St. Patrick Church, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant.
Interment of her cremains will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Church Memorial Fund, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, PA 17881.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of the arrangements.