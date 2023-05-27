SUNBURY — Thanks to the efforts of the Susquehanna Valley United Way, United in Recovery Stigma Reduction and Education and the Good Will Hose Company., a “Nalox Box” will be available outside the fire station in Sunbury.
The box contains Naloxone, also called Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid drug overdose.
The box will be installed at Good Will Hose Company, Inc, and is the first of its kind in Sunbury, according to Good Will Hose Company trustee Victoria Rosancrans.
“The box will be stocked and maintained by United Ways United in recovery,” she said.
“The box will be placed in a noticeable spot in front of the Good Will Hose Company near the fire truck bay.”
The Good Will Hose Company is located at 500 Reagan Street.
Rosancrans said she learned of the installation of a Naloxone box in the Bloomsburg, at the town park and that United in Recovery was looking for other communities to install distribution boxes.
“I was thankful for the free Naloxone I obtained from United in Recovery that I keep in my vehicle. As a nurse and first responder, there is no judgment when saving a life,” Rosancrans said.
United in Recovery Diretor and Education Coordinator, Olivia Oden said since July, 1,996 boxes with 3,992 doses total have been given in Northumberland, Columbia, Montour and lower Luzerne counties.
Out of that number, 177 boxes with 354 doses were taken from NaloxBox sites, Oden said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pennsylvania is the third highest state in the nation in overdose deaths, and lose 14 Pennsylvanians daily. In 2020 alone, 5,168 people lost their lives to opioid overdoses.