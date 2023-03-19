The Daily Item
Williamsport state wrestling champion Cael Nasdeo, a Penn State commit, will be part of the Pennsylvania lineup at the Pittsburgh All-Star Wrestling Classic on Saturday.
The prestigious event is being held for the 49th time. It is scheduled for Saturday night at Peters Township High School. It will feature bouts highlighting WPIAL stars against a group of standouts from Ohio and then a Pennsylvania all-star team against a team of All-stars from the nation.
Nasdeo, who became Williamsport’s first state champion since 1990, will compete at 121 pounds. Nasdeo, who finished his career with a 121-19 record, is scheduled to face Blair Academy’s Marc Anthony-McGowan, a three-time state champion who is a Princeton signee.
Pennsylvania’s lineup has a cumulative record of 1,465-173. It includes three-time state champions Vinny Kilkeary (131-12) of Greater Latrobe and Jaden Pepe (157-5) of Wyoming Area.
Along with Nasdeo, Bethlehem Catholic’s Tyler Kasak, who will wrestle at 139, is also a Penn State signee.
Team USA’s roster also includes two Penn State signees. Braeden Davis (155-6) is a four-time state champion from Michigan who will compete at 127. Joshua Barr (182-9) is a three-time state from Davison, Minnesota. He was 132-1 in his career.
Team USA’s roster has a cumulative record of 1,570-59 with a combined 37 state titles.
There will also be a girl’s match, featuring four-time Oregon state champion Destiny Rodriguez (84-0) against Laurel’s Abbie Miles, who owns a 61-7 career mark.
The WPIAL vs. Ohio dual begins at 4 p.m. with the Pennsylvania vs. USA match starting at 6 p.m.