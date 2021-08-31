Natalie Yanich Riley, 79, of Middleburg, entered glory on Aug. 29, 2021. She is much loved and will be very much missed.
Born May 20, 1942, in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of Nicholas and Mildred Yanich of Steelton. She graduated from Steelton Highspire High School in 1960, then went on to Polyclinic School of Nursing in Harrisburg, graduating in September 1963. Natalie married David L. Riley on June 16, 1963, in Williamsburg Pa., and they recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in June of 2021.
Natalie worked as a registered nurse at Polyclinic Hospital, Harrisburg Hospital and Kingston Hospital, in Kingston NY. While living in New York she served as a private nurse for numerous relatives and friends and she was heavily involved in her church over the years. Upon her return to Pennsylvania, Natalie served eight years on the Middleburg Borough Council and she initiated the annual planting of flowers at the bridge intersection of 522 and 104 over Middle Creek in Middleburg.
Natalie is survived by her husband, David L. Riley; their son, Timothy Mark Riley and his spouse Arnella Brilliant; their daughter, Stephanie Alia and her spouse Christopher Alia; their daughter, Deborah Bonnell and her spouse Darren Bonnell; and also several grandchildren, Alex Danser, Savannah Riley, Christopher Alia, Zachary Riley, and Afina Brilliant.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.