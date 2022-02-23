January_Midd West_Nathan Hartman.jpg

SCHOOL: Midd-West High School

MONTH: January

STUDENT’S NAME: Nathan Hartman

PARENTS: Ryan Hartman and Debbie Bilger

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

Playing piano

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

n/a

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

Distinguished Honor Roll (Grades 8 - 12), Student of the Month (grades 8 - 12), and PHAC All-Star Honorable Mention for Soccer

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

National Honor Society, participating in multiple Blood Drives

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Attend Susquehanna University for a degree in Biomedical Science

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

I believe I was selected as a Young American because of my strong work ethic and positivity and love which I express to others.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

In my spare time I enjoy weight lifting, disc golfing, and hanging out with friends.

