SCHOOL: Midd-West High School
MONTH: January
STUDENT’S NAME: Nathan Hartman
PARENTS: Ryan Hartman and Debbie Bilger
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Playing piano
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
n/a
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Distinguished Honor Roll (Grades 8 - 12), Student of the Month (grades 8 - 12), and PHAC All-Star Honorable Mention for Soccer
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
National Honor Society, participating in multiple Blood Drives
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Attend Susquehanna University for a degree in Biomedical Science
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I believe I was selected as a Young American because of my strong work ethic and positivity and love which I express to others.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
In my spare time I enjoy weight lifting, disc golfing, and hanging out with friends.