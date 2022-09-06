Nathan J. Dunkelberger, 23, of East Ridge Road, Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Nathan was born Sept. 25, 1998, in Danville, a son of Kevin L. and Heather A. Dunkelberger.
He attended Line Mountain schools and participated in the Special Olympics.
Nathan loved Disney, racing, working on cars, tractor pulls, and the farm simulator but most of all enjoyed spending his time with family and friends.
He had a huge loving family and many friends who will miss him tremendously.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Grace and Kenny Dunkelberger, Patty and Jimmie Wolfgang, and Brenda and Clarence (Jr.) Bower; great-grandmother, Hannah Derr; aunts and uncles, Jeanie and Michael Dunkelberger, Megan and Brian Dunkelberger and Shane Bower.
Nathan was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, “Annaw” Leona Dunkelberger, those two were two peas in a pod and shared a love for Disney; numerous other family members are welcoming him home.
Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sam Derr officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nathan’s memory may be made to his parents, Kevin and Heather Dunkelberger, 159 E. Ridge Road, Sunbury, PA 17801, to help offset funeral expenses.