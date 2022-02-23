SCHOOL: Line Mountain High School
MONTH: January 2022
STUDENT’S NAME: Nathan Masser
PARENTS: Nolan and Melinda Masser
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
I like to hunt deer and turkey and fish.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Drumline Captain for Marching Band; Senior patrol leader, patrol leader, quartermaster for Boy Scouts
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor Society; Order of Award (Boy Scouts); Eagle Scout (Boy Scouts); Distinguished Honor Roll; County Band
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
I'm involved in Grace Community Church Youth Group. We packed shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, made cards, and volunteer work. I also help with our church's Awana and VBS. In Boy Scouts we did various service projects, like trash pickups, Bingos, and served in the nursing homes. My Eagle Scout project consisted of landscaping at the Pitman Fire House.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan to continue working on our family farm.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I've been active in making my school, church and community a better place to live.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
My family and I have a goal to visit all 50 states. We have 8 to go.