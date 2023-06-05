Nathan Z. Bowersox, 40, of Harrisburg, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his home.
He was born May 4, 1983, in Lewisburg, a son of Harold W. Bowersox Jr. and Bonnie L. (Moyer) Ganster. He was a 2001 graduate of Middleburg High School and was currently employed at the Appalachian Brewing Company in Harrisburg.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a brother, Michael Bowersox; three sisters, Melissa Whistler, Wendy Bowersox and Jennifer Herman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.