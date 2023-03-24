The political and cultural upheaval we have witnessed in the past 20 years has divided our nation. Many books have been written on how our political parties have changed and so-called news outlets want everyone to believe that racism pervades every facet of American society. I believe the current situation can be broken down pretty simply: There are those who love their country and those who hate it. One can love America and still recognize that it isn’t perfect, however, if one hates it, nothing good can come from that.
Even as a divided nation, we must concede we have common interests. National security is one of them, as our survival depends on our ability to counter foreign threats and maintain a strong posture around the world against our adversaries. We currently face more national security threats than at any time in our history, and no matter what side we are on we must recognize some very concerning truths not only about those threats but about the current government’s willingness to do so.
It should be no surprise that China is our number one threat. China is the only country since the end of the Cold War that has engineered nearly every policy with the ultimate goal of replacing the U.S. as the world power. China has infiltrated our government and educational institutions. It has a significant and nefarious foothold in the tech sector and has no qualms about stealing our intellectual property. It owns almost 400,000 acres of U.S. farmland. China threatens everyone in the South China Sea on a daily basis. The current administration seems to be a big supporter of Taiwan, but no one knows how far Biden would be willing to go to defend them and it’s near the point where provocations could easily turn into military conflict.
China is praised for its energy and environmental policies. That means an administration completely hell-bent on the environment is commending a country that builds the equivalent of two new coal plants per week and continues to dump massive amounts of garbage into the ocean. And why are we allowing China to surveil us coast to coast and online? Why is the current administration so afraid of pinning any amount of blame on China for COVID-19? This does not compute. It’s almost kind of perhaps like the Biden administration is possibly beholden to China, maybe.
The disastrous pullout from Afghanistan, in which 13 U.S. service members were killed and more than $80 billion of cutting-edge military equipment was left behind showed our adversaries early in the Biden presidency that our foreign policy was going to be just as sloppy, or sloppier, than during Biden’s vice presidency.
Adversaries, such as Russia, took notice. Make no mistake, Vladimir Putin is not a Russian, he is a Soviet, and he quickly put plans in motion to retake Ukraine. Although things haven’t gone smoothly in Ukraine, we must watch Putin’s next moves closely. Putin recently pulled out of the last nuclear arms control pact that existed between the U.S. and Russia. And in the latest of a long line of military provocations in the region, on March 14, a $56 million U.S. drone was downed by a Russian fighter jet in international airspace. So far the current administration has swept it under the rug by calling the incident “unprofessional.” With such responses and our Navy pulled out of the Black Sea, who could blame Russia for feeling emboldened? To top it off, no one seems to know how the billions of dollars we have given Ukraine is really being used.
As for North Korea and Iran, much could be written but I’ll just say that the Trump administration had these pariahs handled. However, he’s gone and they are once again running rampant. It’s unimaginable how dangerous the world would be if they had nuclear weapons.
According to the Biden administration, our southern border is secure. That is an egregious lie. Federal laws are being ignored and Border Patrol Agents are now hospitality workers. Mexico is controlled by well-armed drug cartels making billions. Women and children are being raped and abused on dangerous treks across the border. The flow of drugs and crimes committed by illegal aliens throughout the U.S. makes every U.S. state a border state. How else can we rationalize such an irresponsible policy aside from saying this is meant to further destabilize our once-great nation?
The notion that the world is safer when America is the dominant power used to be ironclad, but now it seems many Americans and the government itself have other interests. The notion of “Peace through strength” has existed for centuries and has brought about historic prosperity and stability. I still believe America’s beacon of security can shine brightly throughout the world against our adversaries, but right now we appear weak.
Americans who have disdain for their country need to realize that from the outside looking in, we must be strong. The current administration needs to realize that too.
Nick Popescu is a native of Selinsgrove and served the U.S. in the military and as a civilian for over 26 years.