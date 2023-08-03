Nobody can question the importance of emergency services, law enforcement and county offices, but few people who work outside of those fields would associate them with fun.
Alpaca petting zones, pizza, helicopter landings, free swimming and car shows can help with that.
Communities in the region participated in the National Night Out on Tuesday. The events are usually well-attended, welcome and necessary.
The intention of National Night Out is to to let firefighters and paramedics, local and state police and sheriffs mingle with families in a fun environment.
Many civilians’ typical interactions with people in those fields is in worst-case scenarios — an arrest, a crash or a house fire, for example.
At the Danville event Tuesday, Danville Fire Department brought a bounce house with a large Dalmatian on top of it. Children were bouncing just moments into the event.
“It’s a great event for us to meet and interact with people,” said Detective Jason Bedisky, of the Mahoning Township Police Department. “It’s nice for people to see our faces so they know us.”
A state police helicopter landed at second base on the Washies Playground baseball field in Danville, an event volunteer firefighter and Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said was the town’s largest ever.
New state Rep. Michael Stender stopped at the Danville event and continued on from there.
“There is a really good crowd here in Danville,” Stender said. “It seems like a lot of people are coming out to support first responders.”
Sunbury Councilman Ric Reichner and City Controller Jerome Alex organized a car show for the first time at their event, drawing 50 vehicles for visitors to examine.
There were more than 50 vendors and two helicopters — one from Geisinger and one from the state police — at Sunbury’s Night Out.
In Lewisburg, the Pennsylvania Game Commission sponsored free swimming, there were alpacas, some children were allowed to operate a real fire hose and the night ended with fireworks.
“We’ve been coming for years,” said Micah Wineberger, of Williamsport. “It’s a great time to get the community together and to hang out with the family. We’re really appreciative of the firefighters and police for making it exciting for kids.”
Fun summer festivals throughout the region every summer enrich communities by bringing people together.
Nights Out are that with a twist — helping to strengthen bonds between the average citizen and the people who serve selflessly in the face of danger to protect their neighbors and their property.