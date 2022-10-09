If you have tried to make a medical appointment recently, you know it isn’t always easy. To ensure every patient has access to high-quality care, it is essential our existing health care workforce can practice to the full extent of their education, training, and experience. Physician assistants, also known as PAs, are part of this workforce. Oct. 6-12 is National PA Week.
Demand for health care providers is outpacing supply. More than 96 million Americans lack adequate access to primary care. Combine that with a growing aging population, significant percentages of the U.S. population experiencing chronic diseases, and the lingering effects of COVID-19, and we have reached a tipping point.
PAs are rigorously educated and trained professionals who practice medicine in every specialty and setting and often serve as a patient’s principal health care provider. They serve as a valuable asset to the medical team and enhance the delivery of high-quality care for patients, often in medically underserved and rural areas. PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care through patient-centered, team-based medical practice.
In Pennsylvania, there are over 10,000 licensed PAs and 29 PA educational programs. PAs are a crucial part of the solution to today’s health care workforce shortages.
Rob Ross, PA-C
President Elect, Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants