LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s Community Health and Wellness is holding National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to noon at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. The event is sponsored by Asbury RiverWoods.
This local offering of the event is part of the 30th Annual National Senior Health and Fitness Day celebrations going on across the United States. On the last Wednesday in May, more than 100,000 seniors will participate in local health and wellness events at more than 1,000 locations across the country. It is designed to provide an overview of resources available in the local community specifically for older adults with the common goal of keeping healthy and fit.
The free health fair-style event is open to the public and individuals are invited to attend the entire time or stop in for a quick visit. The day includes visits with vendors and free health screenings, including blood pressure and bone density facilitated by Evangelical Community Health and Wellness.
The Lewisburg YMCA will be providing the following special activities where everyone is invited to take part:
- Silver Sneakers Circuit at 9 a.m.
- Silver Sneakers Circuit and Boom Muscle at 10 a.m.
- Pickleball available during the entire event
- Golf simulator demonstrations available during the entire event
More information about the event is available by calling Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.