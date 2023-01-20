COAL TOWNSHIP — Freshman Trey Keating scores a team-high 26 points for the Green Wave in the Schuylkill County crossover win. Noah Dolbin (15) and Bailey Ziolkowski (12) combine for 27 points.
Alex Hughes lead the Red Raiders (4-11) in scoring with 14 points. Lourdes trailed 41-21 at halftime and was held to 16 points in the second half.
Nativity BVM 68, Lourdes Regional 37
Nativity BVM (5-9) 68
Bailey Ziolkowski 4 4-6 12; Tyler Borden 2 0-1 4; Noah Dolbin 5 5-6 15; Michael Quirk 3 0-0 7; Trey Keating 9 1-2 26; Keith King 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 10-15 68.
3-point goals: Keating 2, Quirk.
Did not score: Sammy Walborn.
Lourdes Regional (4-11) 37
Owen Sandri 3 0-2 7; Alex Hughes 7 0-0 14; Colin Lokitis 4 1-7 9; Joey Feudale 1 0-0 2; Trebor Moore 1 2-2 5. Totals: 16 3-12 37.
3-point goals: Moore, Sandri.
Did not score: Austin Lamonica, Liam Bradley, Brighton Scicchitano, Billy Rishel, Johnny Rishel.
Score by quarters
Nativity BVM;16;25;11;16 — 68
Lourdes Reg.;14;7;16;0 — 37