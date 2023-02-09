POTTSVILLE — Behind a combined 68 points from freshman Trey Keating (35) and junior Bailey Ziolkowski (33), the Green Wave (9-12) win a high scoring game against Southern Columbia on Thursday night. Keating drained in nine of Nativity's 11 3-pointers in the win.
Brian Britton (25 points), Isaac Carter (17), and Tyler Arnold (12) all scored in double figures for the Tigers (12-9) in the non-conference contest. Southern was outscored 46-38 in the first half.
Nativity BVM 95, Southern Columbia 86
Nativity BVM (9-12) 95
Bailey Ziolkowski 14 4-5 33; Sam Walborn 0 1-2 1; Tyler Borden 1 0-0 3; Noah Dolbin 3 0-1 6; Michael Quirk 1 0-0 2; Trey Keating 11 3-5 35; Keith King 7 2-2 15. Totals: 39 10-15 95.
3-point goals: Keating 9, Borden, Ziolkowski.
Did not score: Jack Messina, Ethan Grabowski, Brandon Smith.
Southern Columbia (12-9) 86
Isaac Carter 6 5-10 17; Nathan Gallagher 4 0-0 9; Jacob Hoy 3 2-2 8; Brian Britton 9 5-5 25; Tyler Arnold 6 0-0 12; Benjamin Gehret 1 0-0 2; Dominic Fetterholf 1 1-4 3; Braydon Griscavage 3 1-2 9. Totals: 33 14-24 86.
3-point goals: Britton 3, Griscavage 2, Gallagher.
Score by quarters
S.Columbia;19;19;23;25 — 86
Nativity BVM;22;24;25;24 — 95