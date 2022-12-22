I have been an aquatic biologist for 48 years working for state and federal environmental agencies as well as the private sector and as a college educator.
In my career I have been a scientist and a regulator and have conducted studies on the impacts of natural gas extraction from Galeton to Wellsboro and in the Youghiogheny River watershed. These studies have given me the ability to witness firsthand the negative impacts on forests and streams in areas subject to “fracking” especially on areas leased by companies from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in our own state forestlands.
That is about 700,000 acres about two-thirds of which remain ready for gas drilling! Thankfully your Republican legislators failed to open additional leases under a 2015 moratorium imposed by Governor Wolf supposedly as a reaction to the war in Ukraine!
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has cited Pennsylvania General Energy for numerous violations due to construction of a 20-inch pipeline crossing to service 80 fracked gas wells causing plumes of sediment to pour into Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County. But still no fines have been levied against the company even with documentation of a coffer dam failure, inadequate pollution controls on streambanks, illegally blocking the entire stream, failure to report sediment pollution, and not following approved sediment control measures (Bay Journal, December 2022).
All these serious environmental insults to the Loyalsock Creek or “Sock” which is classified as obtaining “exceptional value” status by PADEP, in 2018, named the Pennsylvania River of the Year by DCNR a “timeless treasure,” and supports a population of eastern hellbender named by the state Legislature in 2019 as the state amphibian recognized as “Pennsylvania’s clean water ambassador.”
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating and has submitted a proposed settlement to the company to pay for environmental damages and loss of recreational value. In addition, between 2008 and 2018 records show that 600 million gallons of water were withdrawn by the natural gas industry from Loyalsock Creek, but none returned.
If this is how the natural gas industry and the environmental regulators treat pollution enforcement of a 54-mile-long stream beloved by outdoor enthusiasts, what fate might other streams without the public concern of the Loyalsock face by this industry only purposed with making a profit and “fixing” environmental destruction with after-the-fact monetary slaps on the wrist or no fines at all? Just part of doing business here in Pennsylvania, I guess?
The recent move by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to allow fracking once again by Coterra, formerly Cabot Oil and Gas, in the Dimock area is another colossal mistake driven not by hydrology and science but by profits that will only lead to more environmental and public health crises in the future.
Michael Bilger,
Mifflinburg