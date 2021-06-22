Danville and Montour County are naturally blessed with beautiful creeks, rivers, rolling hills and hidden locales. Valley residents continue to take advantage of the resources and outdoor activities not seen everywhere and the resources continue to draw visitors to the region.
Montour Ridge oversees the borough and the Susquehanna River winds its way through the county, creating natural pathways for bikes, kayaks and foot traffic in nearly every corner of the county.
Like many portions of the commonwealth, plenty of trails and varied terrain give Danville ideal conditions for mountain biking. This past weekend, individuals of all ages and skill levels took advantage of the resources at the Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival at the Hess Recreation Area.
Between 30 and 40 children registered for the event. Some were local; others traveled from as far away as Philadelphia and New York to participate in the three-day event.
They came because of the unique terrain in our region. Many of us can take it for granted; others seek the hills, valleys and creeks for recreation, exercise and just a release from the day-to-day grind.
Those who participated in the Dirty Grin could ride any or all of the three trail systems in the area while gaining some additional knowledge. Along with camping, live music and food, there were also clinics for advanced riding skills led by National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) coach Ben Tufford of Cognition Coaching.
The backdrop to it all, of course, was Mother Nature’s gifts to the region.
Organizer Mike Hamme, the area director for North Branch Young Life — a faith-based nonprofit that works with high school and college students, as well as students with special needs — said the major trails in the area lend themselves to drawing in avid mountain bikers, including those with different skill sets. The Geisinger Stewardship Trails off Powder Mill Road and Hopewell Park off Route 11 both present significant challenges with hills, dips and rough terrain.
The Robbins Trail that circles the Hess Recreation Area presents a more leisurely and flat jaunt for beginners. Compared to other parts of the state, there is much more variety, from “really challenging climbs to really exciting downhills to rocky terrain, to the more clean and smooth trails — there’s a little bit of everything in this area,” Hamme said.
“All of us are celebrating what we think is a hidden treasure.”
Many Valley residents do take advantage of these outlets. Parking lots are littered with vehicles and those tackling the paths, scaling the ridges, are always quick with a nod, wave or brief hello.
For others, these outdoor adventure areas are hidden treasures. Make sure to find time to take advantage of what we have in plain view.