ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Bucknell appeared to be on the way to a win in its men’s basketball season opener Saturday.
The Bison led Navy by 17 points with 12:40 to play. However, the Midshipmen — playing their fifth game of the season — went on a huge run to rally for a 78-69 victory.
Navy (4-1, 1-0 Patriot League) held Bucknell (0-1, 0-1) without a field goal the rest of the way, and closed the game on a 35-9 run to earn the come-from-behind win.
“Credit to Navy; they did a good job defensively and got us a little off-kilter,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis about the latter part of the game. “But even with that, I thought we had some good looks that we didn’t make.”
The Bison missed their final 13 field-goal attempts of the day, and Navy went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the last two minutes to ice the game.
Cam Davis scored 19 of his game-high 26 points in the second half for the Midshipmen.
Andrew Funk scored 16 points to lead the Bison, who were without senior John Meeks due to an injury. Senior Paul Newman was limited to three minutes off the bench as he is working his way back from an injury.
As a result, Bucknell had three players — sophomores Xander Rice and Jake van der Heijden and freshman Andre Screen — make their first career starts, while junior Walter Ellis started for the second time.
The new-look lineup looked strong early on, as Funk and Ellis hit two 3-pointers apiece as Bucknell took an early 21-15 lead. Navy rallied for a 28-25 lead, but a 3-pointer by Rice, and a stick-back by van der Heijden ignited a 10-0 run. Inside three minutes to play in the half, Ellis came back on the floor with two fouls and promptly hit his third 3-pointer, then grabbed a defensive rebound and finished a driving layup at the other end for a 35-28 lead.
Bucknell led 37-33 at halftime, and then dominated the first seven minutes of the second half. Deuce Turner’s first collegiate 3-pointer, followed by a Screen layup off a pick-and-roll feed from Turner, and then consecutive 3-pointers by Rice and Funk helped stretch the margin to 50-39. After a Davis jumper, a fastbreak layup by Funk and a 3-pointer by van der Heijden stretched the lead to 17 at 58-41.
After a Daniel Deaver jumper for Navy, Alex Timmerman scored from Rice’s fifth assist of the day to make it 60-43 with 12:40 remaining.
It was all Navy from there.
Luke Loehr came off the Navy bench to hit consecutive 3-pointers, and that seemed to trigger a momentum shift. The Midshipmen took a 64-63 lead on two free throws by Richard Njoku with 4:18 left. Funk split a pair at the line to tie the game before Njoku’s dunk keyed a 6-0 Navy run.
Njoku tallied 13 points, Greg Summers had eight points and 11 rebounds, and Deaver chipped in with 10 of Navy’s 31 bench points.
Rice finished with a career-high 13 points, and Ellis added 11 for the Bison. Screen had eight points and Turner scored seven in their collegiate debuts.
The two teams are scheduled to play again today at 6 p.m. at Sojka Pavilion.
“We had some guys log heavy minutes, as did Navy, so the first thing is to make sure we get back as fresh as we possibly can,” Davis said about the quick turnaround. “We will look for the little tweaks we can make between now and then. We know they are going to come up ready to play, they have a very good team and are playing with a lot of confidence.”
Navy 78, Bucknell 69
Bucknell (0-1, 0-1) 69
Andrew Funk 4-13 5-6 16, Xander Rice 3-12 5-6 13, Walter Ellis 4-8 0-0 11, Andre Screen 4-7 0-1 8, Jake van der Heijden 2-5 1-2 6, Deuce Turner 2-6 2-2 7, Alex Timmerman 2-5 1-2 5, Malachi Rhodes 1-2 1-1 3, Paul Newman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 15-20 69.
Navy (4-1, 1-0) 78
Cam Davis 9-16 7-7 26, Richard Njoku 4-5 5-6 13, Greg Summers 3-9 1-2 8, John Carter Jr. 0-8 0-0 0, Tyler Nelson 0-4 0-0 0, Daniel Deaver 5-7 0-0 10, Austin Inge 2-2 2-2 6, Luke Loehr 2-3 0-0 6, Jaylen Walker 2-4 1-1 5, Patrick Dorsey 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 29-60 16-18 78.
Halftime: Bucknell 37-33. 3-point goals: Bucknell 10-28 (Ellis 3-5, Funk 3-9, Rice 2-6, van der Heijden 1-3, Turner 1-3, Timmerman 0-1, Rhodes 0-1); Navy 4-17 (Loehr 2-3, Davis 1-3, Summer 1-4, Walker 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-3, Nelson 0-3). Rebounds: Bucknell 32 (four tied with 5); Navy 39 (Summers 11). Assists: Bucknell 14 (Rice 5); Navy 13 (three tied with 3). Steals: Bucknell 4 (four tied with 1); Navy 6 (Njoku 2, Inge 2). Blocked shots: Bucknell 2 (Funk, Screen); Navy 0. Turnovers: Bucknell 11; Navy 12. Total fouls: Bucknell 20; Navy 19.