Ned E. Bowersox, 79, of Beaver Springs passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at his home.
He was born April 19, 1944, in Middleburg, a son of the late William and Miriam (Fetterolf) Bowersox. On June 14, 1970, he married the former Annie L. Chesney who survives.
Ned was a 1962 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served from 1962-1965.
Ned worked at Northway Industries for 13 years and prior to that he worked at the former Beavertown Precast on the pouring crew for 24 years.
He enjoyed fishing and taking care of the family farm. Ned was a past member of the Middleburg VFW Post 5640.
In addition to his wife Annie, he is survived by a son, Brian Bowersox; a granddaughter, Jade Herman; two great-granddaughters, Raylin and Paris; and a brother, Van Bowersox.
Ned was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Bowersox.
Family and friends will be received from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, followed by the funeral at 3 with Pastor Jeffrey Snyder officiating.
Burial will follow in Troxelville Union Cemetery.