Ned Long, Age 78 of Herndon, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. He was born Dec. 23, 1942, the son of the late Millard and Mae (Kerstetter) Long. He married Marlene Leitzel who proceeded him in death. He graduated from Trevorton High School in in 1970. He drove truck for many years before accepting a position at Meckley’s Limestone until retirement.
He enjoyed Selinsgrove Speedway, spending time with his family, and dining at Hannah’s Restaurant, being spoiled with many treats from the staff. He loved spoiling all of his grand-dogs with special treats. He was a lifetime member of the Herndon Fire Company.
He is survived by sister Sandra Van Zant, Hilliard, Florida; his three children, Luann Wetzel and Jeffry, James Leitzel and Tammy Winters, and Cheryl Bordner and Jeffrey; his grandchildren, Mark Leitzel, Adrienne Hayes and Justin, Angela Barninger, Brad Wetzel and wife Kennedy, Shane Leitzel, Nicholas Leitzel, Brandy Chaisson and husband Shawn, Brianna Winters, Kimberly Bohner and fiance Randy Krallman, Jeffrey Bordner and wife Deanna; his great-grandchildren Trent, Teighan, Alexa, Ashlynn, Drew, Maddie, Blayne, Andrew, Austin, Sebastian, Storm, Kaitlyn, and Joeigh; his three nephews Michael and Monica Dowie, Sean and Stephanie Dowie, and Matthew and Stephanie Nelson; multiple great-nephews and great-nieces.
He is proceeded in death by a son, Craig Leitzel, and one aunt, Erma Kerstetter.
A private funeral and burial will be held at the family’s discretion.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home,395 State St., Sunbury.