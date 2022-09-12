Ned Mock, 69, of Millmont, entered into rest Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Sept. 4, 1953, in Roaring Spring, a son of the late Ben and Pearl (Nave) Mock. On July 7, 1973, in Alum Bank United Methodist Church, he married the former Christine J. Davis, who survives.
Ned was a 1971 graduate of Chestnut Ridge High School, Fishertown.
He was a self-employed escort driver for oversize transportation loads.
Ned enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards, telling stories, and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 49 years, are four daughters and three sons-in-law, Natalie and Chuck Parker of New Columbia, Becky and Jeremy Stafford of Mifflinburg, Jennifer Mock of Mechanicsburg, and Renee and Henry Underhill of Millmont; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Sylvia Mock and Ted and Lisa Mock, all of Lovely; one sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Larry Rose of New Paris; one brother-in-law, Earnest Davis of Lovely; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Davis.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
