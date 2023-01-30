Nedrale E. (Ledden) Strouse, 84, of York, went to be with our Lord, singing in the heavenly choir on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village in York. She was the wife of Harry P. Strouse Jr., who she married 65 years ago on May 10, 1958. It was in high school where she met her husband.
Nedra was born March 27, 1938, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Russell and Donna (Shaw) Ledden.
She graduated in 1956 from Northumberland High School where she was a member of the Northumberland High School Marching Band. She was very involved in music and played the alto saxophone all the way from elementary school through high school. Nedra worked as an educational professional for the Shikellamy School District in Sunbury prior to working as an administrative assistant at PepsiCo in York and Harrisburg. She retired in 2003 from PepsiCo so that she could devote more time to her two favorite things, music, singing in the church choir and her family. She became a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church of York in 2002.
In addition to her husband, Nedra is survived by her children whom she loved so much; daughter, Brenda and her husband Mike Drawbaugh of Dover; sons, Stephen and his wife Wayzeta of Manakawkin, N.J., and Jeffrey and his wife Carol of Northumberland; grandchildren, Joshua (Christina), Jeremy (Jessica), Kelsey (Stephen), Zachary, Ross and Ella were all near and dear to her heart as were her six great-grandchildren, Izaiah, Nathaniel, Ben, McKenna, Rosaleigh and Kennedy; and her sister, Rhysann Conrad of Sunbury.
She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Michael Eric Strouse who died in 2013; and her brother, Rohn Ledden.
Viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 11 N. Richland Ave., York, followed by the funeral service at 10:30 with her pastor, Rev. Tonya Brubaker officiating.
Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Emig Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Dover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, Music Fund, 11 N. Richland Ave., York, PA 17404, or to ALS Association, greater Philadelphia Chapter.
To share memories of Mrs. Strouse, please visit emigfuneralhome.com.