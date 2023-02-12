State Sen. Gene Yaw feels like he’s about as straight a shooter as you will find in politics. You may agree or disagree with his opinion, but he is going to clearly dictate why he feels the way he does.
Last week, Sen. Yaw visited The Daily Item for an hour-long conversation with some members of our editorial board. Topics included everything from business, the environment and Pennsylvania’s robust energy portfolio, to rural lawmakers trying to find common ground on broadband and stream restoration with urban lawmakers who perhaps don’t quite understand those issues all that well.
It was quite a good conversation. You know that’s the case when you look at the clock and what feels like 10 minutes has been 55 and there are a dozen more questions to ask in the next five minutes.
Part of the conservation centered on the politics of Harrisburg and the frustration among many at the Capitol about things not getting done.
Yaw, a moderate conservative, is, like many of us, discouraged because the fringes of both sides are dominating the conversation, pushing agendas and creating a stalemate while more reasonable and well-meaning voices are quieted. It stretches beyond politics, but that is his lane.
There is something to be said for listening to and in some ways advocating for the minority viewpoint. But there is also something to be said for not letting governing be hijacked.
“In the Senate, we’re still cooperating and getting things done,” he said last week after noting the Senate isn’t in session because the lower chamber isn’t organized. “We don’t have the extreme groups. We have some extreme conservative individuals and some extreme liberal individuals. But there aren’t large pockets that won’t work with anyone.”
What we see is that those on the far outside, left or right, yell the loudest. Their voices are amplified by social media and those on the edges with them — a group so far from the center and incalculable distances from consensus — mean that reasonable dialogue is almost impossible.
Yaw hinted as much when discussing election integrity in Pennsylvania. Yaw said he is confident in the integrity of Pennsylvania’s elections and the false narratives still being spewed — more than two years after the 2020 presidential election — hinder progress in the commonwealth.
In his home Lycoming County, a hand recount of the 2020 election results showed nearly identical numbers from what was reported 27 months ago. Instead of governing, Lycoming County leaders wasted three days coming to the same conclusion they had previously. When the numbers didn’t change enough, those who petitioned for the recount, complained about who was doing the recounting.
A moving target will never be hit. That is why, as Yaw said, we have to stop “caving into the minority voices.” That doesn’t mean minorities don’t deserve to be heard. He meant that the shift of the burden from people to prove what is right over the burden to prove what is wrong is perhaps too tall a hill.
“We’re confident in our elections, so you prove what’s wrong,” he said. “Prove it. Show me.”
All across the nation, election deniers have yelled fraud. They’ve never proven one ounce of legitimate massive fraud, enough to shift an election result. Yelling something is wrong can’t be enough anymore. There is real work to be done.
