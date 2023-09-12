Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.