President Biden has proposed the most ambitious investment in America infrastructure in almost 100 years. The American Jobs Plan would put trillions of tax dollars back into our communities through desperately needed upgrades to crumbling roads and bridges and by investing in education, childcare, eldercare, and getting broadband internet into the home of every family — no matter where they live.Republicans have called it “a wish list of the radical left” and arguing that billions of dollars in the bill have nothing to do with roads and bridges. However, we cannot let a 1920s approach to infrastructure steal the future from generations of Americans to come.
According to the Council on Foreign Relations, China spends approximately 10% of its GDP on infrastructure and has for years — almost $4 trillion in 2020 alone, including $1.4 trillion in tech infrastructure. The United States spends only 2.4% of GDP on infrastructure and lags the world in providing the internet to our citizens. China also spends billions more on education, taking care of their elderly, and providing childcare for working parents.
Partisanship and distrust of our political opponents has rarely reached the levels that we see now. This is one opportunity where both sides can agree that investing in America makes sense. I hope Congressmen Thompson and Keller will support this commonsense legislation.
Jared DeLoof,
Spring Mills