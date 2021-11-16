Neil David Mertz, 90, of Northumberland, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 15, 1931, in Northumberland, a son of the late William and Grace (Heiser) Mertz. On July 23, 2000, he married the former Ann (Brooks) Engler, who survives.
Neil was a graduate of Northumberland High School. He was proud to have served in the United States Coast Guard. Neil owned and operated Mertz Rod and Gun for many years with his longtime trusted employee and friend Gordie Sehestedt until retiring in 2005.
He was a 46-year member of the Eureka Lodge 404 F&AM; and the Harrisburg Consistory having earned his 32nd degree.
Neil was an all around sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing at Larry’s Creek Fish and Game, where he recently celebrated his 50th year as a member. He also loved trapshooting, shooting over 100,000 registered ATA targets.
He enjoyed boating on the St. Lawrence River and snowmobiling in Quebec, where he accomplished riding over 50,000 miles.
In addition to his wife, Neil is survived by his children, Charles Mertz, of Trevorton, Tina Mertz-Ladd, of Sunbury, and Michelle Mertz, of Northumberland; two sisters, Betty Reitz, of Winfield, and Linda Dibler (Donnie), of Elizabethville; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by five siblings, Robert, Vivian, Billy, Doris and Larry.
The family is planning a celebration of Neil’s life to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St., Northumberland.
The family suggest contributions be made to Freedom Fighters Outdoors, 2436 N. Federal Hwy. No. 312, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064. Please note the donation is for Neil Mertz Memorial. Funds will be used for injured veterans to experience the outdoor and nature activities that Neil loved.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St., Lewisburg.
