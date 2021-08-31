Nellie A. Fulmer, 95, of Turbotville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born April 9, 1926, in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, she was a daughter of the late David W. and Mary (Shoemaker) Armstrong. On Feb. 9, 1946, she married Robert E. Fulmer and they celebrated 59 years of marriage until his death Sept. 6, 2005.
She was a 1944 graduate of Milton High School and had worked at Turbotville National Bank for 30 years.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Turbotville and enjoyed making hand-made greeting cards.
Surviving are a son, Jere Fulmer and his wife Wanda of Turbotville; four daughters, Pat Wilver of Turbotville, Carol Frey and her husband David of New Columbia, Nancy Deitrick and her husband Jim of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Jan Meckley and her husband Wayne in Missouri; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her husband was a brother, David W. Armstrong Jr.; and three sisters, Angeline Ranck, Della Mae Noll, and Edith Snyder.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with her minister, Pastor Donald Snyder officiating.
Burial in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia will be held at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.
To share a memory or send a condolence to the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com