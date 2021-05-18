Staff reports
Milton Mayor Edward Nelson has a slight lead in a limited amount of mail-in ballots counted on Tuesday.
Nelson had a nine-vote lead in the mayoral race on the Democratic side against Tom Aber — 39-30 — in the mail-in votes that were counted on election day. Ballot issues in the northern part of Northumberland County prohibited ballots cast on election day from being tallied last Tuesday. County elections director Nathan Savidge said the votes will be counted and unofficial results will be revealed Wednesday.
The mayor of Milton since he was appointed in 1995, Nelson is in search of a seventh four-year term. He has not faced a primary or general election challenger in at least the last three elections.
Aber is a former candidate for Northumberland County Commissioner.
The winner will take on Republican Joseph Moralez in the fall. Moralez, a current Milton Borough Councilman, ran unopposed on the Republican ballot on Tuesday.