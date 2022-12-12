Nestor B. Bowersox, 74, of Middleburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
He was born Aug. 13, 1948, in Franklin Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Boyd and Martha (Brouse) Bowersox. Nestor was a 1966 graduate of Middleburg High School and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force after serving during the Vietnam War.
He had worked at Poloron in Middleburg and retired from Thor Industries in Middleburg when they closed.
Nestor was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Middleburg, and Reliance Hose Company No. 1.
He enjoyed woodworking, bowling, and hunting.
Surviving are two sisters, Marie (Robert) Auman of Middleburg and Edna Bailey of Beavertown; two nieces and one nephew, Cindy Fetzer, Chris Werner and Michael Auman; four great-nieces and nephews; and five great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Bailey; and his longtime companion, Sara Ramer.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. with the Rev. DiAnn Baxley officiating.
Burial with military honors by the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions may be made to his church or the Reliance Volunteer Hose Company.