The Daily Item recently ran an article, entitled “Turning Point,” (Sunday, July 29) that was effusive in its praise for a newly-approved drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Leqembi (lecanemab): “A breakthrough. A game-changer. The dawn of a new era.”
While the article later went on to note some of Leqembi’s shortcomings, the overall message was clear: this is a wonderful drug. Unfortunately, the reality is it is too early to say, and Leqembi probably is not worthy of this praise.
Alzheimer’s is a horrific disease and so there are enormous resources devoted to finding a cure, but despite billions of dollars and decades of research by some of the finest scientists, we have little to show for this investment so far. Aduhelm (aducanumab) was the first of the new class of amyloid-clearing drugs we hoped would be the “game-changer.”
But aducanumab is so minimally effective based on initial data and comes with such serious risks and is so expensive there is a real chance the FDA may reverse its conditional approval. It is also difficult to administer, requiring intravenous infusions every couple of weeks. Lecanemab is a drug that works similarly, is administered similarly, and appears to share a similar side-effect profile. And while it does seem to work better than aducanumab, this is weak praise.
As a New York Times article recently summarized, “several Alzheimer’s experts said it was unclear from the medical evidence whether Leqembi could slow cognitive decline enough to be noticeable to patients.”
The current price is $26,500 per year, not low enough to be worth the modest slowing of disease progression according to some experts. Concerns about brain swelling and bleeding are well-deserved, apply to both drugs, and are making physicians reluctant to prescribe these drugs. Experts agree more data is needed to fully understand the risks and benefits (if any) these drugs provide, but as a licensed psychologist I do not recommend my patients talk to their medical provider about these drugs if they are worried about early dementia.
I feel bad telling people not to have hope in new drugs, I have many patients who are very scared about dementia, but I also get angry at companies that sell false hope.
There is an enormous market out there for products that patients believe will prevent dementia, like Prevagen, but in my opinion these only prey on peoples’ fears. And the prescription options we have are only modestly helpful, at best, at delaying the progression of the disease, according to quality research. Some people may have a better response than others, that’s true, but in general we have no good treatment and there is no cure.
Fortunately, research shows that there are effective things people can do to protect their brain health and maybe prevent or delay dementia. These include not smoking tobacco, improving cardiovascular health through diet, medications, and moderate exercise, getting good quality sleep, eating a diet rich with healthy foods (e.g., the Mediterranean diet), and stimulating the brain through regular social activity or through novel activities like travelling or starting a challenging hobby.
These options may not come with the flashy marketing campaign of a new drug or supplement, and they can’t guarantee you won’t get dementia, but the data we have so far suggests they work better.
Dr. Anthony Ragusea is a licensed psychologist at Evangelical Community Hospital.