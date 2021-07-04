SUNBURY — Just months after she began making candles and wax melts on her stove, Korrine Fetter is ready to expand to a storefront in downtown Sunbury.
The brick-and-mortar location of Kays Bliss opened Friday in Sunbury at 362 Market Street. It’s the culmination of a quickly evolving online business into a shop to sell her hand-crafted candles along with other merchandise from local businesses. Fetter said she plans to donate five percent of all profits to the National Women’s Coalition Against Violence and Exploitation.
Fetter said Kays Bliss began about five months ago. She was looking for something do while spending time with her three children at home.
“I wanted something to for myself,” the stay-at-home mom said. “This was something I could at home with my children. I thought, ‘I love candles myself, why not try to this.’”
Using a wax melting pot, some tins and her kitchen stove, Fetter started experimenting with different scents, fragrances, wicks and vessels.
While admittedly not knowing a ton about candle-making, Fetter said she did what anyone does today when they need to learn how to do something: She Googled it.
“A lot of internet research,” she said. “YouTube, Google were a big help.”
Also thanks to a lot of help from her friends and family, Fetter said they were able to rehabilitate a Market Street storefront.
Kays Bliss will sell everything from 5 to 8 ounce candles, wax molds and smaller wax tarts, all the way up to 48-ounce candles. They come in scents ranging from Ocean Breeze and Farmhouse to Patchouli and Fireball Whiskey. She said her storefront and online shop have about 20 scents.
Customers’ favorite scents so far have been April fresh downy and Hippie Chick, a “good vibes” candle, Fetter said. Fetter’s personal favorite is Hippie Chick, which the website offers the following description: “Girl, chill out and relax with this beautiful smelling unique, woodsy, patchouli scented candle. Blended with herbs and crystals. This is truly a good vibes candle.”
Fetter has had an online presence both on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/kaysblisscandles1/) and her store’s website (https://kaysbliss.org/), which have had enough success for her open the shop last week.
“I’ve had a lot of positive reviews and we’ve done well online, so we are going to try this,” she said.
Another draw, Fetter hopes, is the merchandise from other local vendors home-made farmhouse decor from Jennifer’s Country, t-shirts from Crazy Shepherd Lady, affordable jewelry for adults and kids, hand-crafted garden gnomes, various tumblers and even safety defense kits.
Tiffany Fairbrother sells self-defense keychains and tools, and has affilations with sources for other self-defense and safety products, including jewelry equipped with a button that immediately sends a panic message to five personal contacts, telling them where you are located and that you need help.
She also plans to sell handmade conceal carry items like belts and purses.
“My ultimate goal in having these products in her store is literally to save lives for the community of Sunbury,” or anywhere else, Fairbrother said.
“The fact of the matter is attackers are everywhere. While we can’t stop them, we surely can prepare ourselves for them. I’d rather have protection and not need it rather than not have it and need it,” she said.
Kays Bliss on Market Street is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.