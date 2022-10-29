SELINSGROVE — Plans for a new automatic car wash on the Strip will be reviewed by the Monroe Township Planning Commission next month.
LUV Car Wash LLC, of Arizona, is proposing to build a 5,648-square-foot car wash at 709 North Susquehanna Trail across from Sheetz.
Meanwhile, the Sheetz store at 766 N. Susquehanna Trail will be closing in March while owners demolish the 4,753-square-foot store and build a new 6,077-square-foot store with a drive-thru window and 10 new gasoline pumps.
The rehabilitated Sheetz location is expected to reopen in August 2023, Monroe Township zoning officer Rick Bailey said.
— MARCIA MOORE