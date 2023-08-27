ELYSBURG — Despite the hardships and fears of life, Christians should be joyful and trust in God, said the Most Reverend Bishop Timothy C. Senior, speaking to parishioners from churches across the Northumberland Deanery.
Recently installed as the Twelfth Bishop of Harrisburg, the bishop offered Mass during a pastoral visit on Tuesday in Elysburg at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, whose pastor is Rev. Joseph Scanlin.
Bishop Senior told parishioners that Northumberland County feels familiar to him because of his aunt, Sister Regina Celeste, who entered the sisterhood in 1944.
“Her first mission was here, in Shamokin, and she loved it,” he said, noting that she died at the age of 96, sharing happy stories about the area to the end of her life.
The Northumberland Deanery consists of Divine Redeemer and Our Lady of Hope, in Mount Carmel; Holy Angels, in Kulpmont; Mother Cabrini, in Shamokin; Our Lady of Hope, in Coal Township; Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, in Elysburg; and Saint Patrick’s, in Trevorton.
During his homily Bishop Senior spoke about Jesus’ mother, Mary, who comforts and inspires people, leading them to her Son. Even though she faced sadness and trials she remained faithful, knowing if she followed God, everything would work out.
“We as Christians should be joyful. The joy should be radiating from us,” he said.
He acknowledged that Catholics have had to deal with serious problems, including churches and schools closing over the last few years. Nevertheless, Christians must follow Mary’s example, seeking God’s will in their lives.
Speaking after the Mass, Bishop Senior said his first responsibility is to renew the proclamation of God and the message of joy in the Gospels.
“I want to try to rekindle a renewed appreciation for the faith we celebrate,” he said.
Equally important, he must listen to the priests and people of the diocese.
“I’ve got to listen to the people’s needs,” he said. “First is accompaniment, to be with the people. Listen. Then we discern what’s best for us to do. Then we act.”
Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary attended the Mass and were looking forward to Bishop Senior’s new role.
“He’ll be great in the diocese,” said Sister Lisa, a teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, in Coal Township. “He’s a great priest and bishop.”
“We pray he’ll be a good shepherd to the people of his flock,” said Sister Brenda, also a teacher at Lourdes Regional. “I hope one day he’ll come visit us at Lourdes.”
Paul Anderson, of Kulpmont, said he wishes Bishop Senior good luck.
“I think he will make a great bishop,” said Betty Kreski a member of Church of the Holy Angels, in Kulpmont. “He’s very personable and seems very approachable.”
Bonnie Stanczyk, a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, attended the service with her husband, Frank.
“I think Bishop Senior is full of youth and delight,” she said. “We’re going to be very blessed to have him as our shepherd.”
Mary J. Snyder, also a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, joined in with the choir for the bishop’s visit.
“It was a blessing and an honor to sing to the bishop,” she said. “It brought so much joy to me. He was like one of us. His homily was beautiful.”
Bishop Senior graduated from Lansdale Catholic High School in 1977. A classically trained pianist, he was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in 1985.
Most recently, Bishop Senior was an Auxiliary Bishop of Philadelphia, serving as the Regional Bishop of Montgomery County and Philadelphia-South, as well as chancellor of Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, according to a press release. While with the Archdiocese, Bishop Senior served as rector of Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, Moderator of the Curia of the Archdiocese, Vicar for Clergy and as deputy secretary and Secretary for the Secretariat for Catholic Human Services in the Archdiocese.
When asked what he thought of serving in the more rural Harrisburg diocese, Bishop Senior smiled and said it made for a beautiful ride.
“It reflects how warm the people are,” he said. “I’m inspired by the faith of the people I’ve seen.”