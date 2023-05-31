LEWISBURG — Jeremy Payne has been hired as the director of coaching at the North Union United Soccer Club in Lewisburg.
A 2011 graduate of Midd-West, Payne has worked as a head coach in Washington state for the past three years and was interested in returning to the Valley.
Having played for the North Union United Soccer Club when he was younger, Payne said he reached out to John Luthi to discuss coaching opportunities.
“The game of soccer has been such as great tool to meet people and establish great relationships. To be able to work in this area with the club I grew up playing for means so much,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity to grow and have a positive impact. “
Before taking the coaching position in Washington, Payne played at Eastern University in St. David’s, Pennsylvania, where he led the Eagles to a record of 42-17-5 over the last three seasons. At Eastern, he coached one USC All-American, six All-Region players and 19 all-conference honorees. Payne and the Eastern coaching staff earned Mid-Atlantic Staff of the Year in 2018.
He is a graduate of Messiah College, where he was the NSCAA Division III Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014.
“It brings the club great pleasure to see a local soccer standout return back home and bring with him such great experiences and knowledge that can be shared with the local soccer communities throughout,” said Robert Grayston, vice president of the club.