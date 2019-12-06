Former Shikellamy standout Pete Solomon took about a 12-year hiatus from wrestling to raise a family before returning to coach at the junior high level four years ago.
After the last three years working with the future of the Braves’ program as a junior high coach, Solomon is now the school’s varsity coach.
Solomon not only believes he has several quality wrestlers, but he is excited to see what his two new assistant coaches bring to the room.
Joining Solomon as the varsity assistants this year are MMA fighter Tim Boetsch and Alex Renn, who was Boetsch’s trainer for his professional fights.
Boetsch was a four-time state champion and wrestled four years at Lock Haven University.
“It’s really an honor to have a pro athlete on the staff. It’s really great for our program,” Solomon said.
Solomon likes what he has seen so far with his team.
“The team has some guys with a good deal of experience,” he said, mentioning, in particular, brothers Cade and Drew Balestrini and Adam Young. “They were solid starters the past couple of years.”
Solomon sees a lot of competition in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I, tagging coach Brian Nasdeo’s Williamsport Millionaires as the team to beat.
Solomon added that Selinsgrove is also a program on the rise, and he thinks some others will soon rise to the level of competition of the better schools.
The Braves, Seals and Millionaires compete in the tough District 4/9 tournament in the postseason, and Solomon said the locals are becoming more competitive.
“District 4 had six guys qualify for the state tournament last year out of just three schools. I don’t think we had done that for quite some time,” he said. “I think Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Williamsport are all going to have a lot of wrestlers returning to states.”
Solomon’s team, along with defending HAC-I champion Central Mountain, competes in the Big Seven League as well as the HAC.
“We like to see (the Big 7 teams) because we are going to see them in the regional,” Solomon said. “District 6 is a real powerhouse in the region, and we want to be in competition with them and see how our guys are faring.”
Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin welcomes back a state champion in junior Nate Schon, who won the title last season at 220 pounds and finished 40-1. He also has several others who had fine seasons a year ago, including two-time state qualifier Coy Bastian (170).
“This season’s success as a team will rely on the young guys that are new to varsity this year,” Martin said. “The starters from last year will serve as a foundation for a decent dual meet team, and we will look to the freshmen and sophomores to fill in the gaps.”
Milton, which had a young squad a year ago, will be led by returning state qualifier Kyler Crawford at 138 pounds. The junior, son of four-time state champion and Milton alum Bob Crawford, was a Northeast Regional runner-up. Coach Josh Anspach also welcomes back a pair of regional fifth-place finishers (just missing a state berth) in senior 285-pounder Nevin Rauch and junior Tim Walter (132/138).
“The team will be a mixture of seasoned talent and a number of key freshmen and sophomores,” said Anspach. “Our main focus is getting better each day.
“The older guys are bringing the youngsters along quite well.”
Anspach said the team goal is to get the wrestlers to the state tournament and he believes they can accomplish that goal.
“District 4 is always loaded with talent and this season will be no exception. If we can stay healthy and goal-driven, we will have a tremendous season,” Anspach said.
Shamokin has been thin in numbers in recent years, but coach Todd Hockenbroch has enough to fill the weight classes this season, led by standout sophomore Max Madden at 152. Madden went 33-7 as a freshman.
“We are looking to build off last year,” Hockenbroch said. “We have everyone back and are close to where we need to be right now. The team will continue to work hard and has goals of re-establishing the physical aggressive standard of Shamokin Area.”
Nasdeo said he believes that Central Mountain is still the favorite to win the division.
“We have a nice young team,” Nasdeo said of the Millionaires. “We just want to be and stay healthy and wrestle hard.”
Jersey Shore’s Crock Herman saw his team go winless last season, something that had not happened in several years as the Bulldogs were among the best in the district and the region for at least a decade.
Herman noted that several losses came by just a point or two, and he looks for improvement this season and beyond.
“We’ve got some good ninth-graders to build (the program) and six or seven ninth-graders coming up next year. We’re hoping they can turn this around,” Herman said.
Central Mountain ran the table to win the division last year, but coach Biff Walizer said he must replace eight senior starters lost to graduation.
“This is more starters than we’ve ever had to replace since I’ve been coaching,” he said.