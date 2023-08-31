Larry Czeponis may have received a promotion between the 2022 and 2023 girls’ volleyball seasons, moving one chair over and assuming the reins of a Lourdes program he’s been deeply involved in for nearly a decade.
Yet that doesn’t mean Czeponis — even though the Red Raiders returned a solid nucleus with plenty of experience — decided to stand pat during preseason practice and head into the regular season with everyone playing the same roles as a year ago.
No, Czeponis and assistant Caity Fox did some fiddling with the on-floor alignment hoping to see improvement from the Red Raiders (7-13 overall in 2022) on both sides of the ball and up their level of efficiency. And if things come together the way Czeponis and Fox envision, it’s quite possible they could meet the lofty expectations they brought into training camp.
Quite simply, this group hopes to qualify for the Schuylkill League tournament and reach the District 4 Class A playoffs. If so, the additional work that’s been put in since these juniors and seniors really got serious about the sport as sixth graders.
“We’ve made a few position changes and put the girls into positions that Caity and I feel gives them the best chance to succeed,” said Czeponis, who served as an assistant coach for eight seasons before getting elevated to head coach. “We’ve really been working on passing drills. If we can become a consistently solid passing team, we have a chance to go to districts.”
And if those passing drills lead to more chances for junior middle hitter Anna Keer to deliver, that’s one huge plus. Particularly since Keer landed a Schuylkill League all-star berth (second team) a season ago as a sophomore.
Tri-Valley League
Even though her East Juniata program struggled a season ago, Chloe Rougeau genuinely believes her Tigers can make a substantial climb up the Tri-Valley League ladder and maybe even make a run at postseason play.
Sporting three seniors who bounced on to the varsity scene when Rougeau arrived on the EJ sidelines, libero Kendahl Stroup is a returning TVL all-star who will continue to direct traffic and provide plenty of leadership. The Tigers also have an experienced tandem in Marissa Lauver and Danika Lukas ready to clog up the middle defensively and put away their share of service.
EJ’s 14-player roster also features three juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen.
“I’m very excited to enter the fourth year of this program,” Rougeau said. “The girls who were freshmen the very first year this program began are now seniors. We are a relatively young team this year that has a lot of potential.
Upper Dauphin graduated a handful of seniors, but the most significant departure was all-league setter Kyleigh Derck. And second-year skipper Doug Charles remains unsure about just who will draw the starting nod since three players are auditioning for that role.
Senior middle hitter Maggie Charles makes plenty of things happen at the net — on both sides of the ball — while UD typically racks plenty of points whenever junior outside hitter Ella Griffiths initiates play from the service line. A handful of other returnees gained all sorts of experience, something that will benefit the Trojans as they chase TVL gold and an invite to postseason play.
Millersburg hopes to return to the District 3-A playoffs for the third time under third-year head coach John Kulick. Raegan Hale and imposing junior Ella Miller both return. Hale shared TVL most valuable player honors with Juniata’s Lexi Frontz.
Frontz, Reese Foltz and Isabella Armstrong provide a nice nucleus for a Juniata side that should be at or near the top of the TVL table. Reigning champ Halifax likely has all-league selection and assist leader Brinley Baer available, along with Shaelyn Ramberger and Abigail Mace. St. Joseph’s Catholic, back for its second TVL campaign, will ride Gianna Folmar, Monika Peters and Amelia Posner.