New COVID-19 infections continued to drop across Pennsylvania and in the Valley according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
Statewide there were 5,198 new infections, the fourth consecutive week the state set a new low since the weekly reports began in May 2022.
There were 9 new cases in Montour County, 44 in Northumberland, 17 in Snyder and 29 in Union County. It was the seventh week in a row there were fewer new COVID-19 cases in the Valley than the week before.
There was one new COVID-19 death reported in the Valley, a Northumberland County resident.
Statewide there were 106 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up two from the previous week. Since the switch to weekly reports, the state has averaged 130 deaths per week and has just two weeks with fewer than 100.
Nationwide, infections fell 16 percent in the last week. Deaths were up 3 percent and hospitalizations were down u percent, according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University. The death and hospitalization numbers decreased for the fourth consecutive week.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, hospitalizations decreased by 76, the 11th consecutive week the total has decreased. The number is down more than 1,000 from 1,747 the week of Jan. 4 to 671 in the latest report.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 29 COVID patients — level with last week’s report — and Geisinger in Shamokin was treating two. Five of the patients at Geisinger in Danville were in intensive care units (ICU) and four were on a ventilator. There were no patients in the ICU at Shamokin for the third consecutive week. None of the 4 patients at Evangelical Community Hospital were in the ICU or on ventilators.
State facilities, prisons
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg joined 96 other facilities at Level 1 COVID restrictions, the lowest of the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) three levels. There were three inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and no staff cases.
There were 31 infections at the Allenwood medium-security facility, all new cases in the last two weeks and nine inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg, all new.
Nationwide there was one facility at level 2 and none at level 3. Level 3 is the most restrictive. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there was one active inmate case inmate cases and one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 38 (down 1 from last week) active inmate cases and 31 (up 5) active staff cases in state prisons.
There were seven active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center along with six staff cases, both the same as reported last week.
There were no client cases at the Danville State Hospital — the same as reported last week — and at least one staff case. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.
There were no youth or staff cases at either the male or female juvenile detention facilities in Danville.