Pennsylvania recorded 12,208 new COVID-19 infections this week, the fourth straight week with fewer than 13,000 cases, while the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus continued to increase slightly.
There were 154 deaths linked to COVID statewide, the 14th consecutive week with more than 100 and the largest increase since June. One Union County resident died as a result of COVID complications, the first death in that county tied to the virus since early August.
Valley counties recorded 227 new infections, 21 fewer than last week’s report. Montour and Northumberland counties both had decreases in case counts this week. oOntour registered 24 cases, with Northumberland County’s total of 113 down 29 from a wee ago. Snyder County had three more cases this week, up to 37, while Union County had 52 cases, up 9 from a week ago.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of new cases nationally increased by 2 percent over the last week. Hospitalizations were up 5 percent.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,261 hospitalizations statewide, down 40 from last week. There were 163 patients statewide being treated in the ICU — down 9 — and 58 on ventilators, down 7
There were 45 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, down 8 from last week’s total. This week’s total includes 34 at Geisinger in Danville, six at Geisinger Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Of Evangelical’s five COVID patients, four were vaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center had tbree in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Evangelical is treating one COVID patient in the ICU.
State facilities, prisonsAll federal prisons in Union County are back at the lowest COVID restriction level.
There was one active inmate case each at USP Lewisburg and medium-security unit in Allenwood, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There were no staff cases at either facility.
Nationwide, three facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions, 52 were at Level 2 and 42 were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were two active inmate cases and no active staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 62 active inmate cases and 41 active staff cases in state prisons statewide, both down from last week.
There were eight active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center, along with at least one staff case. The state does not release full data unless more than five people are positive.
There was at least one staff case at Danville State Hospital and no client cases.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville, the boys facility reported at least one staff case and no youth cases. At least one youth and at least one staffer had infections in the girls facility.