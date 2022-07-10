SUNBURY — Daisy’s Deli & Cafe has relocated near Sunbury after leaving its former location in the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
Co-owners Tonya Campbell and Scott Horn, both of Irish Valley, have found a new business home at 2079 Bush Valley Road, at the Crossroads along Route 890.
“I saw this place every day when I would go to work,” Campbell said. “When the for sale sign went up, I knew I wanted to be here.”
Campbell worked their business a year and a half at the mall, and when she told Horn that the property on Brush Valley was for sale, he had an answer.
“He said, ‘Don’t even think about it,’ and here we are now,” Campbell said.
She also owns Scent Chips, which also just closed its doors in the mall, but Campbell said she is working on opening a version of that store inside her new property.
“We are pondering things,” she said.
The name of her business was inspired by her pet goat, 3-year-old Daisy, she said.
But for now, the deli and cafe are her top priority as she said she is seeing a lot of the same clients she served in the mall and many new ones as well.
“We have been steady since we opened about two weeks ago,” she said. “I am really happy.”
Campbell was even more excited about her business as her new sign was put in place on Thursday.
Sunbury Councilman Jim Eister said even though the eatery is just outside city limits, it’s great for the entire area.
“We are always happy to see when a new business comes to the area,” he said. “It’s nice to see these types of things popping up through the Valley and especially near Sunbury as it will serve our residents.”
Campbell said she plans to add more items to her menu and will also provide fresh baked goods, breads, milk and eggs.
Daisy’s Deli & Cafe is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The eatery is closed on Mondays.
For more information and to see a menu, visit Daisy’s Deli & Cafe on Facebook.