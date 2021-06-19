SHAMOKIN — A project to build an $8 million medical complex in downtown Shamokin needs a new developer and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) to move forward.
Betsy Kramer, the revitalization coordinator for SEDA-Council in Governments, said the original developer was Donald Pownell of Keystone Healthcare Development Corporation.
"When the story was originally released, Geisinger was named as the healthcare facility attached to the project, but that was inaccurate, as Geisinger had not yet signed on to do the project and they were only involved in very preliminary internal discussions at the time," said Kramer. "It was originally released as an $8 million project, which included a $1 million dollar RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) for the City of Shamokin. The sole reason that Keystone pulled out was because he (Don Pownell) couldn't get a healthcare facility to sign on with them to lease space for an FQHC."
State officials made the announcement in August 2019 that the complex would offer primary care, a pharmacy, behavioral health services, women’s care and pediatric care in a three-story complex in downtown Shamokin. It will sit in the 300 block of Independence Street in the downtown
According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), FQHCs qualify for funding under Section 330 of the Public Health Service Act (PHS); qualify for enhanced reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid, as well as other benefits; serve an underserved area or population; and offer a sliding fee scale. FQHCs also provide comprehensive services (either on-site or by arrangement with another provider), including preventive health services, dental services, mental health and substance abuse services, transportation services necessary for adequate patient care, hospital and specialty care, have an ongoing quality assurance program and vave a governing board of directors.
The RACP funding can only be used for an FQHC, so Pownell couldn't do a different type of project there and utilize the same grant. In addition, the city wants an FQHC built in that lot "as it is desperately needed for the community," said Kramer.
There are currently talks with other developers at this time, with September being the projected date for further announcements, she said.
"There are no financial implications of a developer change at this time," said Kramer. "No money was paid to Keystone—nor will it be—and the $1 million RACP is still in the City of Shamokin's name."
The property is currently cleared/leveled and ready for construction, said Kramer.
Shamokin Mayor John Brown said he has "100 percent faith" in Kramer to find a new developer. He said he was "very disappointed" to learn the project would not be completed before he left office.
"I have the utmost confidence that she can put another player on the table," said Brown. "It really hurt. I was afraid it was going to be a promise that wouldn't happen, but Betsy assured me it's not dead. I trust her."