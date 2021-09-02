SUNBURY — For Tahir and Krista Hall their dreams and prayers came true in July when the couple got to open their open eatery in Sunbury.
Tahir Hall, 43, of Sunbury, and his wife, Krista, 41, were able to open the doors to Elders Restaurant and Catering, at 916 Walnut St., the former Paulie’s Restaurant.
“We prayed about this and after 20 years in this industry cooking at various places, we decided it was time for us to have our own spot,” Tahir Hall said. “We have been so blessed with the response.”
The doors opened July 26 and now, Tahir Hall said business continues to grow.
“We are seeing so many people come in,” he said. “There are days we have a packed house and days we do many pick-up and take-out orders so we are thrilled with the response of the community.”
Tahir Hall said the most popular items on the menu are the crab cakes, with shrimp, and the lobster tail. “That is what people seem to like,” he said.
Prior to opening, Tahir Hall said he was doing catering but COVID-19 had slowed down his business.
“Things got slow and then this opportunity came along and we took it,” he said. “We have now been able to build our business back up and we are very thankful.”
Sunbury City Councilman Chris Reis said the Halls are offering something different and a unique menu.
“We are happy they chose to come to Sunbury and we look forward to them being here for a long time.”
Tahir said he is thankful for Sunbury officials.
“From the code office all the way through,” he said. “They have been so helpful in this process and it’s nice to be welcomed to the city.”
Elders is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.