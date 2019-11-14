SUNBURY — The Sunbury Branch of Lackawanna College introduced a new employee to be work specifically with students from local vocational-technical schools.
Kaitlyn Stover was hired in mid-September to be the program of study academic advisor and recruiter. She visits classrooms at high schools and attends career and college fairs to bring awareness of the programs available for high school students in the local vo-tech schools.
"The programs allow students to explore career opportunities they are interested in instead of paying," she said. "If they end up not liking it, they can easily switch."
The programs available for high school students include dual enrollment, which has a fee of $100 a credit and is for any student, and SOAR (Students Occupationally and Academically Ready). SOAR is a state-funded program for career and technical students to earn up to 15 credits for college for free if they are in a vo-tech program that has an equivalent degree at Lackawanna, such as criminal justice.
That is a savings of $8,000, said Stover.
SOAR programs, according to the state, "articulate skills and tasks gained at the secondary school (high school) level to course credit earned in a postsecondary (college) degree, diploma or certificate program. SOAR programs can help students prepare for entering the job market with college and career-ready skills, choose the best career pathway, save money on college tuition and save time by not duplicating coursework in college."
Philip Campbell, the local college director for the Sunbury branch of Lackawanna, said the programs are a good opportunity for students.
"I hear stories all the time of students who go through thousands of dollars worth of debt and find out it (the college degree) is not for them," he said. "The biggest thing, these are free credits to use and gain that people didn't even realize they could get."
The Sunbury branch of Lackawanna started its first semester on Aug. 28, 2017. The college satellite campus is located at the Sunbury Plaza at 1145 N. Fourth St., a site formerly occupied by the McCann School of Business and Technology. Programs are business administration, criminal justice, human services, professional studies, accounting, sports management, cybersecurity, massage therapy and medical assisting.