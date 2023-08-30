MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Emergency Management Agency and Planning offices will relocate from the basement of the Middleburg courthouse to 10 S. Main St.
The commissioners purchased the Main Street building several months ago for $225,000 when it came on the market.
They had intended to relocate the offices to 35 W. Market St., a former single-family residence purchased by the county for $69,500, but the remodeling cost was too steep at an estimated $700,000, said Commissioner Adam Ewig.
The location of the 4,000-square-foot Main Street building, which was most recently a privately owned residence, between the courthouse and former sheriff's office is ideal, he said.
"It's right in the middle of the complex and it's bigger," said Ewig.
The building will also provide the county with a large conference room that could accommodate about 40 people, said Commissioner Chuck Steininger.
The county is looking at using Community Development Block Grants to cover the expense of making the building handicap accessible, including the removal of architectural barriers and addition of a ramp, said county board Chairman Joe Kantz.
"It shouldn't take a lot of renovation" to make the space suitable for the county offices, Ewig said.
No formal plans have been made regarding the Market Street property but he said there has been discussion about converting it into an inmate day-reporting center.