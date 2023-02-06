The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal scored for the New York Islanders in their first game since they acquired All-Star center Bo Horvat, leading them to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.
Horvat made his debut a day after the Islanders signed him to an eight-year contract worth $68 million. The 27-year-old Horvat was chosen as an All-Star and played for the Pacific Division on Saturday.
Horvat had already tied his career high with 31 goals this season in 49 games with Vancouver. Nicolas Deslauriers scored for the Flyers.
Panthers 7, Lightning 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Two days after being named MVP of the NHL All-Star Game on home ice, Matthew Tkachuk had a five-point night with two goals as the Panthers beat Tampa Bay.
Tkachuk had a hand in the first three goals for the Panthers. Both teams were coming off their All-Star break. Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky looked sharp with 32 saves after being out since Jan. 19. Aside from Tkachuk, Florida got a pair of goals from Carter Verhaeghe as well as goals from Sam Bennett, Eetu Luostarinen and Eric Staal.
Devils 5, Canucks 4, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Jesper Bratt scored on a power play with 43 seconds left in overtime and the Devils beat the Canucks after squandering a three-goal lead.
Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat scored two goals apiece and Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves in winning his 10th straight game for New Jersey, which is 9-1-1 in its last 11 games.
Rangers 5, Flames 4, OT
NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere won it for the Rangers, winning the race to collect the rebound of a shot by Mika Zibanejad and shooting it into a vacated net at 1:37 of overtime.