LEWISBURG — A former Life Flight medical helicopter nurse and a Lewisburg resident are excited about their new business venture, Health by Design Wellness Center medical spa.
Shahryar Vahabzadeh, 37, of Williamsport, and Maria Schramm, 33, of Lewisburg, recently announced the launch of Health by Design medical spa, at 115 Farley Circle, Suite 202.
“I have gone to places like this myself in the past and now I get to be part of one,” Schramm said. “We are excited to get going.”
The business recently opened and Vahabzadeh said he is thrilled to be getting clients.
“We are starting to get out there and people are contacting us,” he said.
Vahabzadeh, a former nurse, said he and Schramm began to speak about the business venture for about a year and the two wanted to offer Valley residents a unique way to improve overall physical and physiologic health.
“We have both learned from our own personal experiences how difficult it is to maintain preventive health care,” Vahabzadeh said.
“Maria had her baby when the COVID-19 pandemic first started and she noticed the challenges of keeping up with self-care and health maintenance all while trying to care for a family. She is worried about the devoted moms who felt similar challenges.”
Vahabzadeh said he worked as a bedside nurse and flight nurse, responding to medical emergencies.
“I have spent a lot of time wondering if these patients had been provided more education and resources on preventative care,” he said. “This is why we have invested our knowledge and experience into opening a medical spa that offers unique services to our community. We are proud to offer infrared/red light therapy, which is rapidly growing in popularity in the U.S.”
The center also offers a variety of IV therapies to help with anything from immunity boosting to stress management or weight loss,” Vahabzadeh said.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said she is happy the business chose to locate in the Lewisburg area.
“As a supporter of small businesses I am excited for the opportunities in Lewisburg,” she said. “This new venture adds diversity in our offerings of wellness services and we expect it to be very successful.”
The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and weekend hours are available by appointment only.
For more information visit online at: www.healthbydesignwellnesscenter.com or by calling 570 423-7443.