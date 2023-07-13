SELINSGROVE — It’s hard to know where to start with a person like Dr. Jessica Davis, a pastor, author and professor with three doctoral degrees. Clearly she’s an accomplished person, but along with her hard-earned titles, she possesses a warm, easy laugh that makes people feel welcomed and valued — a trait that will serve her well in her newest venture.
On July 1, Davis began as the first African American pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church, on Rhoads Avenue. Prior to this assignment she served as the first African American pastor of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Wesley Foundation, in State College.
“It’s a prayerful process,” Davis said of her new appointment. “One aspect of my interests is education, so one reason why I was appointed to State College and, I believe, here is because of the university.”
With pandemic restrictions lifted, she is looking forward to restoring Wesley UMC’s connection to college students.
“We’ll have movie nights here. I think they will enjoy that,” she said. “And we’ll be working with younger people, as well. There is a rich history of working with the high school, so we’ve been talking about that, and the pavilion built intentionally to tailgate.”
Located right behind the Selinsgrove High School football stadium, Wesley UMC has hosted “Fifth Quarter,” giving teens a chance to enjoy a supervised, post-game get-together.
“The perfect location, with the stadium there,” Davis said. “I’m excited about that too.”
She has just begun meeting and listening to her congregation. She hopes to start Bible study “power lunches,” evening “power-ups” and other activities.
“We’re very excited about the next chapter for Wesley,” said Gary Leitzel, chairman of the Staff Parish Relations Committee
Davis grew up in a family of seven in Baltimore. She and her twin brother, Jeffrey, were the “surprise at the end,” born several years after their older siblings.
“My mother and father were just wonderful parents,” she said. “Having older parents compared to my classmates was a gift, actually. Because of my siblings being older, I think I had a multi-generational insight, as well.”
Davis’s mother, Ida Davis, was a pastor in the 1970s, when female pastors were a rarity.
“She was a very strong woman. I thank God for her,” Davis said. “One of my favorite memories of her, I’m about five or six, sitting in the front pew in the church, and she’s kneeling on the altar, just praying for everybody. Praying for those in prison and those in the hospital. And I just remember that passion and commitment to prayer.”
In Baltimore, Davis attended a city-wide program for gifted and talented students at Roland Park School, where she studied Latin.
“It was just amazing,” she said. “And my teachers identified my gifts early and made an effort to nurture those gifts and made sure I went to that junior high. I had wonderful teachers.”
She graduated from Western Senior High School, one of the oldest all-female public schools in the United States.
“What made that wonderful in terms of the all-female context is that you’re empowered and you’re focused in terms of your education,” she said.
She went on to receive a bachelor of arts from Franklin and Marshall College and, eventually, a Master of Divinity, a Doctor of Law, a Doctor of Ministry, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Education.
“I’m a lifelong learner,” she said. “I tell my students all the time, don’t be surprised if you see me sitting in the classroom at 99.”
Prior to her State College pastorship, Davis served in churches in New Jersey. In 39 years of ecumenical training and ministry she traveled throughout the United States, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and India.
She served as a dean of students, is a distinguished lecturer and wrote a book and screenplay on Mrs. Esther Brown, a Jewish woman who worked to desegregate public education in the early 1950s.
“There’s a balance, but every day I try to be productive,” she said. “I have my list of things I would like to do, but I think, just every day, do something towards your goals.”
For more information, visit www.wesleychurch.net.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com