PAXINOS — Indian Hills Golf Club will be getting a facelift and it’s thanks to new ownership.
The 6,600-yard course, established in 1923 andnestled between Stonington and Paxinos, will expand into a 7,100-yard course, with the addition of new tee boxes and redirection of two holes, one of the new owners said.
Josh Grundun, 38, of Carlisle, said he and Scott Hall, 42, of Chambersburg, decided to purchase the club after visiting the course to play in a tournament over the summer.
“I was a member here and I had Scott in with me as a guest over the summer and one of the members said we should buy the course,” he said. “So we started talking and before we knew it, we had made the purchase.”
The final price of the investment is yet to be determined as the two are still working out the details with the stockholders, but Grundun and Hall officially took control of the property on Sept. 1.
“I always said there were things I would do differently here and now we get the chance to do that,” he said. “We are excited to be making the changes and getting things in order.”
The course, located at 1167 Old Reading Road, Paxinos, will be getting a brand new fleet of golf carts, adding a 300-yard driving range and hiring a golf pro and a few new staff members.
Currently, the course has 220 members and Grundon said the price of membership will be $1,200 for a single golfer in 2022.
“We will offer different ways to pay the fees,” he said. The course will also offer corporate and family plans.
Indian Hills Golf Club extends across 142 acres. Grundon said he plans to walk over every foot of the grounds to look for things that can be improved.
“We want to continue to invest in this course,” he said. “We decided to not take a paycheck and to give everything back to continue to grow.”
Grundun also works for Srixon-Cleveland Golf as a sales representative and has a vast knowledge of gold course management.
Grundun said the course also plans on offering social memberships, for $1.
“We want people to be able to come and enjoy unrelated golf events.
“We plan on having other events for the public,” he said. “We want to be able to have people visit the restaurant, which will be open soon.”
Golfers Jack Diehl, 54, and John Green, both of Port Trevorton, said they have always enjoyed playing at Indian Hills and are excited for the future of the course.
“We would consider joining now,” Diehl said. “It sounds like they are getting ready to get this place back in shape.”
Green agreed. “This is a great course and worth the drive,” he said.
Grundun said the course will be hiring more people in the spring to join the 10 employees in already has.
Grundun said the course plans to remain open all year with various winter events and snow tubing on snow days.
For more information, visit the website online at: indianhills1923.com