Daily Item Staff
During an ordination and installation service Sunday, Jan. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Trevorton, Jodi L.Ellis of Dalmatia was ordained to the holy ministry of word and sacrament and installed as pastor of three churches in lower Northumberland County: Zion Lutheran Church, Trevorton; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gowen City, and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, West Cameron Township.
More than 200 clergy, lay leaders and members of the three churches attended the service of ordination and installation which was followed by dinner and a time of celebration.
Claire Bonshock, president of St. Paul’s; Bishop Craig Miller of the Upper Susquehanna Synod Lutheran Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, who presided over the installation; Donna Faust, council president of Zion’s; and Tim Lenig, of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church were among the attendees.