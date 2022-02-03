We’re perplexed by Nissan’s strategy when it comes to its big SUVs. Take the Armada and upscale Infiniti QX80. They have separate showrooms to distance the latter from the former.
The high-end Armada Platinum and Infiniti QX80 Sensory are more than similar though. Each share body-on-frame underpinnings, 5.6-liter V8, seven-speed transmission with standard rear-wheel drive, interior gauges, switchgear and third row seating.
For 2022 they each receive an upgraded infotainment system with 12.3-inch touchscreen replacing outdated dual screens and new climate controls that are easier to manipulate. The Infiniti adds wireless Apple CarPlay and smartphone charging pad.
Pros:
- Upscale looks
- Powerful engine
- Smooth ride
Cons:
- Small third row seats
- Thirsty
- Pricey
While the QX80 is an impressive SUV, it’s out flanked by nearby rivals’ BMW X7 ($76k) and Mercedes Benz GLS ($78k). Our top Sensory trim was tipping $85k before options while the Armada base is $68k and that may give consumers pause.
Infiniti offers three trim levels for the QX80: Luxe, Premium Select and Sensory with base prices of $70,600, $74,900 and $81,750 respectively. Each has stunning interiors using high end materials including available quilted leather seating, 17-speaker Bose audio and a rear seat wireless entertainment system with dual eight-inch screens and headphones.
Each QX80 includes as standard equipment adaptive cruise control, 360-degree top-down camera view, lane keeping assist, forward collision mitigation with emergency braking and blind spot monitors. Unfortunately, the monitors illuminate in obscure door trim panels instead of on outside mirrors where amber warning lights are more visible.
Driving around town, the QX80 shows its prowess. Despite its size, it handles like a smaller SUV. There is a blind spot around the hood but fortunately all-over sensors sound if closeness becomes an issue.
On the highway, the V8 power comes to life bringing generous acceleration. Our independent testing recorded 5.8 ticks from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour. Towing is rated at 8,500 pounds while the vehicle curb weight is just over three ton.
Our tester was equipped with a standard hydraulic body motion control system that corrects top heavy body roll in cornering — something our recent Armada tester could have used. Independent suspension smoothed the ride and sound deadening material kept noise to a minimum.
For seven to eight passengers, the QX80 will transport passengers in elegant style or haul up to 95 cubic feet of cargo with second and third row seats folded. Few competitors can offer more.
Probably the largest obstacle facing the Infiniti is its age. Since its debut in 2011, little has changed while rivals have upgraded engine choices, fuel efficiency and cabin design.
If your intent on having a QX80, we’d recommend either the base Luxe with its standard captain’s chairs, leather upholstery, full navigation and power adjustable steering column as well as the standard safety suite. Or go all out and select the Sensory trim with premium creature comforts and 22-inch aluminum alloy wheels.
No matter your choice, be prepared to shell out at the pump with real world city/highway mileage of 12-17 miles per gallon.